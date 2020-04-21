Daughter born to Rina Shnerb's parents

Parents issue message to community members linking date of birth and incident, 'Neither Nazis nor cursed terrorists will triumph over us.'

A daughter today was born to Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his wife who lost their daughter Rina about eight months ago in an Islamic attack on the Ein Dani spring near Dolev.

After the birth, the parents said, "Thus saith the L-rd, I have heard your prayer, I have seen your tears, I am your Healer. With great joy and huge thanksgiving to the blessed Creator, we are happy to announce the birth of our daughter.

"Neither the Nazis nor the cursed terrorists will defeat us. We will continue to live with great faith and bring new life to the world," Rabbi Eitan and Shira added in a message to their community members, linking the birth and Holocaust Remembrance Day today.

In the attack, the father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and Rina's brother, Dvir were also seriously wounded.