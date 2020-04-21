Yesha Council suggests Yamina be included in government

Yesha Council urgently calls on PM and Bennett: 'We see great importance in your joint meeting with next government to maintain settlement.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Yamina Party Chairman Naftali Bennett will meet to discuss the issue of Yamina membership in the coalition.

The Yesha Council leaders sent an urgent letter to the two, calling on both parties to do everything possible to include the party in the 35th government of the State of Israel.

In the letter, Yesha Council leaders address the party leaders and say: "During this unity period, and toward one of the most important decisions for the future of the settlement and the future of the State of Israel, we see great importance in your joint membership in the next government, for the sake of maintaining settlement and for decisions regarding the future.

"At this time, we find it appropriate to urgently call you to include the Yamina Party, which in recent months has retained the Right Bloc as part of the next government," they added.

"Applying sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley seems closer today than ever," the Yesha mayors write. "In the new government that is being established, there is an unprecedented majority to apply Israeli sovereignty to the region and we expect to see the law approved in the Knesset soon."

According to the agreement signed last night between the Likud and the Blue and White, the Prime Minister has the option of passing the law to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley as of July 1st.