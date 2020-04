Taglit message to Jewish Diaspora: Times are difficult and streets are empty, but we’ll still be waiting for you when this is all over.

In the last two decades, over 650-thousand young Jews from over 68 countries arrived to Israel as Birthright participants.

While all tours scheduled for the next weeks were postponed in light of Covid-19, see a message of hope from the Birthright Israel tour educators to both future and past participants, promising that they are here, in Israel, waiting for them.