Hamas: Israel is responsible for Gaza

Senior Hamas official: All options are on the table to force Israel to help us fight coronavirus.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau and one of the group’s senior members in the Gaza Strip, said on Sunday that Hamas has taken on the role of liaising with mediators to pressure Israel on dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the Gaza Strip, and with international officials and allies in order to acquire the means necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

Al-Hayya stressed that Hamas would not accept the death of any Palestinian Arab from the virus, adding that "the occupation bears the full responsibility for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law."

"The occupation must provide the means for the Palestinians to live a dignified life," said al-Hayya. He added that all options were on the table for Hamas to force Israel to provide all the means necessary to combat the coronavirus.