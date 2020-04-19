Chief Rabbi: Better to pray alone than without precautions

Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, issued a letter to the public on Sunday following the new guidelines permitting minyanim (prayers of 10 men) in open areas.

In his letter, the Chief Rabbi wrote that despite the new guidelines, if there is no one who can enforce the observance of the instructions in every manner, it is better to continue praying at home and on the balconies.

The Chief Rabbi also added that those who join a minyan where the guidelines are not kept fall under the category of 'mitzva haba b'aveira,' a commandment which is fulfilled through the committing of a sin, and therefore gains no merit from the prayer.

"I would like to appeal to the worshipers, after receiving the permit to pray in public again, everyone is still obligated to obey the Health Ministry's instructions: Namely the wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of at least two meters from each other, being in an open space, and strictly obeying the rules of hygiene and the number of worshipers allowed," Rabbi Lau wrote.

The rabbi added, "Anyone who organizes a minyan must know that it is his responsibility that we do not - G-d forbid - endanger people's lives. He must know that in the event that he cannot properly conduct the prayer they should pray on the balconies or in their houses."

"I should point out that on the subject of prayer through the balconies, I have already written that during these times we should rely on the simple reading of the Shulchan Aruch, where it was decided by one of the great scholars, the Rashba of Spain in his responsa on this issue ... such a prayer is considered a minyan for everything, and of course in a situation where there is no other option," the rabbi added.

Rabbi Lau emphasized, "Even those who join such a minyan are responsible for following and ensuring that the public adheres to the guidelines, and if they see that the public is not careful and properly guarded, they should not participate in this prayer, and this is considered to be a 'mitzva haba b'aveira.' 'And you shall guard yourselves very well' (Deuteronomy 4 15) applies to each and every individual."

Rabbi Lau added in his letter, "I was also asked about Torah reading this coming Shabbat, whether to read for those who have been praying on their last Shabbat in their home. To avoid inconveniencing the community, read no more than two parshiot on Shabbat, and on this Shabbat we read the Torah portions Tazriah and Metzorah. Therefore, on Mondays and Thursdays we will also read the Torah portion. It is true that when the Gra (the Vilna Gaon) came out of the house of quaranrtine, he completed acts which he could not do before. Certainly, for anyone who can act it is appropriate do so, but it is a matter of individual situations and no general order should be issued."