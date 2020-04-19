Report: Likud, Blue and White achieve breakthrough in unity government negotiations

Negotiators from the Likud and Blue and White have achieved a major breakthrough in coalition talks and are close to securing a deal paving the way for the formation of a national unity government, sources close to the negotiations said Sunday morning.

According to reports Sunday, the two sides have agreed that a future unity government will take steps to ensure that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be able to serve as acting premier after he rotates out as prime minister and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz takes his place.

While the two sides had already agreed on a rotational power-sharing agreement which will see Gantz serve as prime minister after one-and-a-half years, until now the two parties had been unable to agree on the mechanism for ensuring that Netanyahu will retain the position of Acting Prime Minister after Gantz is sworn in as premier.

Concerned that the Supreme Court could disqualify Netanyahu as acting prime minister once his trial begins, the Likud has pushed for any future unity government to raise the issue early in its term, thus giving the government time to respond to any potential disqualification by the Supreme Court.

Under the arrangement now proposed, a unity government will clarify Netanyahu’s future status as acting prime minister within six to eight months – rather than when Netanyahu rotates out as prime minister in 18 months.

If the Supreme Court does disqualify Netanyahu as acting prime minister, the government is expected to dissolve the Knesset and head to new elections.