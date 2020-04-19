These are the communities with highest rate of coronavirus infection

Health Ministry reveals communities of over 5,000 with highest rates of COVID-19 infection in Israel. Bnei Brak, Deir al-Asad top the list.

The Ministry of Health this morning, Sunday, revealed the Israeli communities of over 5,000 inhabitants with the highest rates of coronavirus infection in the country.

The highest proportion of verified infections in Israel was recorded in the city of Bnei Brak, where there are currently 1,181 infections per hundred thousand residents. However, out of 2,307 verified patients in the city, 417 are already defined as recovered.

In second place is the village of Deir al-Asad in the Galilee, where there are currently 89 verified patients, 715 patients per hundred thousand people. Only 1 of them has already recovered.

In third place is Kochav Ya'akov in the Binyamin region with 59 patients, a rate of 685 patients per hundred thousand. 8 of them have recovered.

In Kiryat Yearim, there are 39 verified patients, a figure that brings the community to fourth place with an infection rate of 682 per 100,000 people. However, more than half of the verified patients, 24, have already recovered from coronavirus.

Other communities with high infection rates are Elad, Kfar Chabad (more than half of the confirmed patients have recovered), Efrat (same), Mitzpe Ramon (same), Migdal Haemek (same), Modi'in Illit, Beitar Illit , Or Yehuda, Tiberias, Rechasim, Jerusalem, Daburiya, Jisr az-Zarqa, Beit Shemesh and the surrounding region.