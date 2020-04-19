EU warns Gantz against annexation

Blue and White chairman told that any unilateral move to apply sovereignty would have a negative impact on EU relations with Israel.

European Union (EU) officials have in recent weeks been sending warnings to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who is in the midst of negotiations with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on a unity government, about a possible annexation that the future government may carry out, Channel 13 News reported on Saturday night.

According to the report, EU officials had spoken to Gantz's foreign affairs adviser, Melody Sucharewicz, and made it clear that the EU strongly opposes any unilateral annexation move.

The officials also made clear that Gantz should take into account that annexation moves in Judea and Samaria would have a negative impact on the EU's relationship with Israel and would cause a backlash.

The European diplomats also noted that Sucharewicz replied that Gantz had to compromise his position on the annexation and to give in to Netanyahu because he decided to insist on other issues in the coalition agreement.

The adviser also noted that the Blue and White chairman would try to influence the annexation issue from within the government if it were to be established.