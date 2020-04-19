US President Donald Trump spoke at the Coronavirus Task Force press briefeing and said: "We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak. It's been very devastating all over the world."

Trump related to the debates and reports about testing and said: "Unfortunately, some partisan voices are trying to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn't be doing. Because I inherited broken junk".

In addition the US President mentioned his own test. "I took the first test", he said, "The first test was not pleasant. This was not a pleasant thing. I said, 'You gotta be kidding,' to the doctor. 'You gotta be kidding.' Up your nose, wiggle it around, and pull it out...I said, 'There's no way that can happen."

President Trump attacked the media for indicating that the United States has more coronavirus deaths than China.

"Fake news gets out there & they start talking about the US as number one", Trump said, "China is number one by a lot. It’s not even close. They’re way ahead of us in terms of death".

"You know it. I know it", Trump stated, "But you don’t want to report it!"

Trump announced during the Task Force briefing that Texas and Vermont will allow some businesses to open on Monday.

In addition, he informed the public that Montana will begin lifting restrictions by Friday while Ohio, North Dakota and Idaho are advising essential businesses to prepare for phased opening by May 1.