Hamas demands ventilators in prisoner exchange

Hamas demanding medical equipment and terrorists in possible agreement with Israel, sources say.

Palestinian Authority sources told News 13 that Hamas is demanding ventilators and medical equipment as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel.

The equipment can come from Israel or a third country.

Hamas is also demanding that Israel free terrorists who have murdered Israelis, including terrorists who received life sentences. Israel has so far refused this demand, which represents a sticking point in the negotiations, the sources said.

Hamas also said that they are serious about negotiating a deal, but that this is only the beginning, and difficulties are expected before a final agreement is made.

On Friday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh spoke publicly for the first time about a possible prisoner swap.

"Due to the coronavirus, we are willing to hold negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner swap," he said. "If the Israeli leaders are serious, then we can an agreement - we are serious. We have already made a decision."

"I will not speak to the media about the numbers and what we are demanding. We are optimistic that we will be able to succeed in achieving good results in a deal such as this, the way we achieved success in the Shalit Deal."

Previous reports said that some of the prisoners Hamas is demanding are "Shalit Deal" prisoners who were released and subsequently re-arrested by Israel due to violation of the terms of their release and their return to terror.

Earlier this week, reports said that Hamas may be willing to offer Israel information on four Israelis missing in Gaza, if Israel agrees to the precondition of releasing 250 convicted terrorists.

The four Israelis missing in Gaza are IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge, and Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, civilians suffering from mental illness who crossed into Gaza by mistake.