Biden: Cover half of salaries, keep people employed

Former VP says government should cover half of some workers' salaries to help keep people employed during the coronavirus outbreak.

"If these little guys go out of business, they're out of business. I mean they're not coming back, likely," Biden said on 'CNN Town Hall' Thursday night. "So I think we should think about how we deal with the economy in a different way."

Biden said that if employers are able to stay open they should "bring on everybody" instead of laying them off. "Keep them working," Biden explained.

"They may have one person doing 50% of the job, another person doing the other 50%. I think the federal government should just come in and make up the difference in the salaries, just make up the difference to keep people employed."