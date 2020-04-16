Bennett's plan wins out: Economy to reopen

Government approves plan to open economy nearly 100% next week.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

meeting on coronavirus exit strategy
The government accepted Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's proposal for the full reopening of the economy next week.

The fields of commerce, manufacturing and services will return to full activity subject to compliance with the rules and restrictions which will be set for after this Shabbat such as disinfection, social distancing, testing for fever, wearing masks and additional requirements to be formulated by the Ministry of Health.

The ministers decided that failure to comply with the guidelines would impose sanctions on business owners.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Cabinet with various health officials and experts to formulate an exit strategy for the coronavirus crisis.

