30 NBA teams partake in the draft which happens to be the only way for players up to 22 years of age to reach the best basketball league in the world.

19-year-old Danny Abadia, considered a rare talent by basketball experts worldwide and already two-time Under-18 European Cup championship along with a shortened season starring for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Euroleague, is expected to be picked in the single digits of the first round.