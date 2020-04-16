Survey: Israelis proud and ptimistic despite coronavirus crisis

Even during these difficult times, the Israeli feeling of patriotism is stronger than ever. Around 576 of the survey participants for the measurement of national strength love Israel and are proud of being Israeli. They also have much faith that the Israeli Defense Force, alongside the Mossad and Shin Bet, will ultimately bring a solution to the current crisis.

The temperament survey, or as it is more famously known- the national strength test, was conducted by the Blueberriez Institute, an information and research gathering platform, at the request of the Galai Communication PR Company led by Gal Beissberg and Igal Galai. The company aims to accurately test the public view on a range of topics while creating a firm base of positions, beliefs and perceptions having to do with personal and national strength.

Within 24 hours, answers were received from all participants located on the basis of a random and representing polling group, ranging ages 16-65, spread across the country and including all genders, marking the average feeling of national strength at 5.42 out of a possible 7, an impressive and optimistic result. A closer look at the answers received reveals a lower yet equally optimistic result as the belief in Israel's economic strength and its ability to rebuild once the crisis is averted stands at 5.08 while the feeling of love towards to country ranks at 5.99 and the national pride at 5.59. Women topped men in regards to national pride.

When asked about their level of trust in the various bodies handling the situation, the IDF received the highest level of trust (5.5 out of 7) alongside the Shin Bet (5.49) and the Mossad (5.47). Less trusted and yet rewarding nonetheless is the trust in the Israeli government's ability to end the crisis (4.92) and the police force ability to assist on the matter (4.9). Those ranked comparably lower were the Ministry of Health (4.29) which, alongside the belief in the citizens themselves, received less trust, mostly due to the belief that the cooperation with the emergency procedures was lower (4.77). Individuals ages 65 and over generally believe more in the ability of the state to end the crisis.

When looking at the answers upon segmentation according to age of the participants, it can be shown that the mediocre level of trust in the government's ability to recover from the current episode is similar amongst all age groups. With that being said, the level of trust on the IDF is lower amongst participants ages 25-34, and the level of trust in the police forces is higher amongst participants age 65 and over. It is interesting to see the level of trust in law abiding citizens keeping the emergency restrictions is higher amongst young adults, aging 18-24.

The unusual part of the survey is the section which puts an emphasis on the participants feelings. They were asked to rank their level of agreement to a number of feelings relating to the situation (1 to 7). The feeling shown in a manner that mixes positive and negative feelings. Most of the reactions generated optimism and hope. The first-place ranked feeling is the sense of security that Israel will prevail. (5.57). The second-place ranked was hope (5.02) and third was the feeling of serenity and calmness (4.13), found more amongst men than women.

In order to further accentuate the emotional part, the participants were asked to mention which is the most relatable feeling they feel during these times, to which most (23%) responded to be hope, almost two days before the Passover holiday began.

Galai Communication plans to continue looking in to the national strength level regularly and conduct a further poll following the end of the Passover holiday.

Gal Baysberg , CEO of the Galai Communication Company stated: "For years now, we at Galai Communication are seeking the appropriate public stance. Our poll stands as part of a ranking we produced – the national temperament ranking, which has major media implications and will serve as a valuable tool for many public companies as well as benefit us a communications company acting in correlation with the entire public system."

Igal Galai, Founder of the Galai Communication Company said: "As media consultants, it is important for us to understand the true stance of the public and to act according to it. Even if the numbers are slightly slanted, a variable we take in to account in each poll, we still firmly believe this is the best tool to understand, without political bias and agenda driven meddling, how the public truly feels."