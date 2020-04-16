Health Ministry's coronavirus exit strategy

The Health Ministry recommended a number of measures that can be implemented immediately in anticipation of the end of the coronavirus crisis, Channel 12 News reported.

In the first phase, which will begin next week, 30% employees will return to work. The Health Ministrywill recommend a rule that anyone who can work from home will continue working from home.

In the first phase, those aged 70 and over or 65 with background illnesses will be required to stay home. Individual treatments in special education will be possible. Sports will be allowed only for individuals or a nuclear family, probably even beyond the 100-meter range currently allowed.



The second stage will begin two weeks later, in early May: employment will be restored to 50%, on regular shifts. There is a possibility of keeping children in a home setting - connecting up to two families. At this stage, there will be the option of picking up deliveries from restaurants and businesses, prayers of up to 10 people in open space, supervised family visits - and sports activities for up to two people.



In the third stage - in mid-May - stores will be opened. Malls will not be reopened. Hairdressing and cosmetics businesses will be allowed to open - in full protection with one person and without waiting. Children may be watched in groups of up to five children.