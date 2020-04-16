President's Residence: 'Prime Minister Netanyahu has no chance of forming a government'

Spokesman for President Reuven Rivlin Harel Toby replied to a request by Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin, clarifying President Rivlin's decision not to fulfill with their request to transfer the mandate for assembling the government to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In his letter, Toby alluded to the chain of events since the conclusion of the previous elections, stating that the President's decision was made after it became apparent Netanyahu would not be able to form a governing coalition.

"The president also considered your arguments," Toby wrote, "in light of the situation, it was clear to him that at this time, none of the candidates has the support of a majority of MKs, allowing them to…form a government—not even a unity one. Since he is responsible for fulfilling the Basic Law of [assisting] in the formation of a government that will enjoy a Knesset majority as quickly as possible, the President…therefore relays [responsibility for] assembling the government to the Knesset, which may follow section 10 (a) of the Basic Law."

Toby also added, "It should be emphasized that Article 10 (a) of the Basic Law provides that most Knesset members may send a written request to the President to assign a cabinet member or MK with the role of assembling a government within 21 days of the announcement. Accordingly, the opportunity of trying to form a government is awaiting Netanyahu and the Likud party's [decision] under this section of the law."

This morning, President Reuven Rivlin announced to MK Benny Gantz that he was reassigning responsibility for assembling a government to the Knesset. The announcement was made after midnight as Gantz's mandate for expired following a two-day extension he was granted at midnight Monday.

If no MK succeeds in obtaining the signatures of 61 Knesset members for creating a coalition within the coming 21 days, a fourth consecutive round of elections will be announced.