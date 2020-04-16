Closure on Bnei Brak and Jerusalem to be reinstated

Ministerial Committee convenes at 1:00 pm to discuss resumption of closure. At same time, patients taken to hotels.

The Knesset Ministerial Committee convened today at 13:00 to issue a Restricted Zone Declaration in accordance with the Coronavirus Emergency Regulations.

On the Committee agenda is renewing the Restricted Zone Declaration on the city of Bnei Brak and in neighborhoods in Jerusalem that were already declared restricted last week and early this week.

However, restrictions currently imposed on residents will be softer than those imposed in the previous round.

At the same time, the Bnei Brak Municipality has pledged to evacuate 700 patients from its area to hotels designed to isolate coronavirus patients, to reduce infection in the city.

In addition, the Municipality pledged to assign a contact to each building in areas where there is much contagion, to coordinate help and assistance for patients and isolates residing there.