PLO libel: Israel leaves child prisoners exposed to coronavirus

The exploitation of the Corona pandemic by the Palestinian Authority to incite hatred of Israel, as documented by Palestinian Media Watch, continues unabated. This in spite of the ongoing daily aid and supplies Israel is giving to the PA to prevent an outbreak in the PA areas.

One PA libel claims that Israel is intentionally trying to infect Palestinian prisoners – i.e., terrorists – with the Coronavirus, and particularly refrains from protecting the younger prisoners, causing “a holocaust” in the prisons, as one op-ed in the official PA daily called it.

These libels have been reinforced by two videos published by the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs using cardboard models of a street and prison cells. One video shows a tank aiming its cannon at a child standing in the street while Coronavirus particles outside the barred window of a prison cell are threatening a child prisoner inside. Coronavirus particles also rub against the handcuffed hands of a real child standing with his hands chained inside the cardboard model, while a child’s voice is heard singing.

In the second video, the PLO repeats the libel that Israel purposefully endangers the lives of the Palestinian terrorist prisoners, neglecting to protect them from the Coronavirus. In the cardboard model of a prison, huge Coronavirus particles are banging on the doors and a hand dressed as a Coronavirus particle is trying to force open a prison cell window. The voice of PA Prime Minister has been added, stating that the PA “consider the occupation responsible for protecting the prisoners and demand the immediate release of all of them, and particularly the sick, the children, and the women.” Posting the video on Facebook, the PLO commission wrote: “Between the violence of the prisons and the fangs of the Coronavirus. Release them”

The official PA daily also used the term “between the fangs of Israel and the Coronavirus” to demonize Israel when reporting on statements by Fatah’s Commission of Martyrs, Prisoners, and Wounded in Gaza, which claimed Israel “exploits the Coronavirus to annihilate the Palestinian prisoners”.