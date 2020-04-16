Coronavirus death toll rises to 140

Number of people infected with coronavirus in Israel is 12,591; number in critical condition is 174, of whom 140 are on ventilators.

12,591 people have so far been diagnosed in Israel as having been infected with the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry this morning and updated as of 09:00.

The number of people who have died so far is 140. The number of severely ill patients is 174, 140 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 172 patients are hospitalized and their condition is moderate. 9,481 patients are defined mild. 2,624 Israeli coronavirus patients have already recovered.

An elderly man died on Thursday morning at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, and at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, two other patients - 90 and 71 died last night.

Today, at 15:00, the Prime Minister, ministers, and ministry directors will convene to discuss economic easing and the exit strategy.