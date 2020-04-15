Russia tests system to shoot down satellites

US Space Command says Russia tested missile system designed to shoot down satellites in low-earth orbit.

Russia has tested a system designed to shoot down satellites, the US Space Command announced Wednesday.

“Russia’s DA-ASAT test provides yet another example that the threats to US and allied space systems are real, serious and growing,” said Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, USSPACECOM commander and U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations. “The United States is ready and committed to deterring aggression and defending the Nation, our allies and US interests from hostile acts in space.”

“This test is further proof of Russia’s hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control proposals designed to restrict the capabilities of the United States while clearly having no intention of halting their counterspace weapons programs,” Raymond said. “Space is critical to all nations and our way of life. The demands on space systems continue in this time of crisis where global logistics, transportation and communication are key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a shared interest and responsibility of all spacefaring nations to create safe, stable and operationally sustainable conditions for space activities, including commercial, civil and national security activities,” Raymond concluded.

The Russian direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile system is capable of shooting down satellites in low-Earth orbit, according to Space Command.