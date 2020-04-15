Forbes Magazine: Israel the safest country from coronavirus

Forbes Economic magazine publishes a study that ranks how 60 countries are dealing with the coronavirus.

A study published in Forbes Magazine presents a comprehensive analysis examining the steps taken in various countries around the world as part of the fight against the spread of the Corona virus.

In the study, 60 countries are ranked according to different factors, including safety, risk level, treatment efficacy, and government support for people affected by the economic impact of the virus.

According to Forbes, Israel is the safest country in the world against the virus. In second place are Germany, South Korea and Australia. China is in fifth place.

In the risk index, Italy was ranked as the most dangerous, followed by the US, UK, Spain and France.

The study rated Israel's quarantine measures as highly effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Israel received a lower score on the level financial support it provides its citizens during the quarantine. The Israeli government received a high rating for its efficiency in dealing with the crisis.

Health Minister Yaacov Litzman expressed satisfaction with the data, "We have reached the goal of setting ourselves at least 10,000 tests per day. This is a great opportunity to praise the medical staff working around the clock in simple conditions for Israeli citizens. We will continue with this trend with all our might."

"I am deeply honored and appreciative of you, dear citizens of Israel, who struggle with pride and courage during a very difficult time, the vast majority of you obey the instructions and keep the Ministry of Health's directives aimed at preventing the spread of morbidity and saving lives.