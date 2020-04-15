Jordan bans worship in mosques due to coronavirus outbreak

Jordan announces ban on public worship in mosques during Ramadan in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jordan on Tuesday announced a ban on public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, which will be observed beginning next week, the Jordan Times reports.

Jordanian Religious Affairs Minister Mohammad Khalaileh announced in a press briefing that mosques will remain closed to the public during the fasting month ant that the Taraweeh, the evening public prayer performed in mosques during the fasting month, will be held at home for safety purposes.

He added that the Hashemite Scientific Councils will be held without audiences, while sunset activities will also be held in mosques without attendees and will instead be broadcast from King Hussein Bin Talal Mosque.

Jordan late last month imposed a curfew, which limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely, in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergency and essential services, can be jailed up to a year.

So far, there have been 391 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jordan and seven deaths.

