Another lockdown coming?

The National Security Council and the Defense Ministry are expected to recommend another lockdown, which would be in effect from the eve of the Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism on April 27 and until the conclusion of Independence Day on April 28.

According to a report on Channel 12 News on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense is preparing to carry out all the official Memorial Day ceremonies in the cemeteries instead of the public who will not be able to attend.

Under the plan, every cemetery will have a military representative, a defense ministry representative and a military rabbi. They will recite the Kaddish in memory of every victim and place a flower and pennant on every tombstone.

In addition, the main ceremony at the Western Wall, which opens Memorial Day every year, will be held in a limited format: 20 participants, including the Chief of Staff and the President, will arrive at the site for the ceremony, which will be broadcast live and will be held without an audience.

The memorial hall on Mount Herzl will light a candle in memory of every victim as well, and recite Kaddish in the name of their families so that they do not have to physically be present.

