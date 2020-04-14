Gantz and Netanyahu to meet again after holiday

Following six-hour meeting, Netanyahu and Gantz agree to continue talks on a unity government after conclusion of Passover.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Tuesday afternoon concluded their meeting which lasted close to six hours and which was held at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

The negotiating teams of the two parties will meet again following the conclusion of the Seventh Day of Passover holiday on Wednesday evening, in order to advance the talks on a unity government.

A joint statement issued by the Likud and Blue and White stated that the goal of Wednesday’s meeting would be "to reach agreement on the establishment of a national emergency government."

On Monday night, Netanyahu and Gantz contacted President Reuven Rivlin and asked for a two-day extension of the mandate that was granted to Gantz to form a government. Rivlin agreed to the request, noting that the request was made “with the support of both sides and on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement between them.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday morning, former Defense Minister MK Moshe Ya'alon attacked Gantz, writing that "the President refrained from imposing the task of forming a government on a defendant with three serious indictments.”

“The defendant Netanyahu (rightly) fears that the Supreme Court will prevent the defendant from forming a government. Who is helping Netanyahu bypass them? Benny Gantz, who was given a mandate to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law,” he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)