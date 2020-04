Coronavirus: back to where it all began, while routine seems far away.

The 76-day lockdown in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak started, is gradually being lifted.

People can move about but there are limits, and life is far from normal in this city of 11 million people.

NPR reporter Emily Feng speaks from Wuhan about the fact that people may have returned to the streets, but the threat of the virus is still hovering above their heads.