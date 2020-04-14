Negotiations on Judicial Selection Committee: The last hurdle before a coalition?

Likud insists right-wing have three representatives in committee, while Blue and White insists on representation for opposition as well.

The Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams met Tuesday morning and hope to sign a coalition agreement later in the day.

The main disagreement is over who will form the committee charged with appointing judges: The Likud wants three right-wing representatives, so that it will have veto power and be able to appoint conservative judges.

However, the Likud only has one minister and one MK in the committee, with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu insisting that the second MK, who is usually from the opposition, also be a right-wing MK.

In the interim, Blue and White has insisted that the opposition representation be maintained.

Another option is that Yamina will remain in the opposition and receive representation in the committee, so that the nationalist camp will be able to veto the appointment of inappropriate judges.