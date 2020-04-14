Why is the statue of Moses displayed in the US Supreme Court?

What are the unique bonds that connect the USA and Israel so strongly? How far back do these bonds go?

The year 2020 will definitely be remembered as the coronavirus year. But this year also marks four centuries from the landing of the Mayflower on the shores of the New World in 1620, which marked the beginning of a strong and profound bond between the American nation and the Jewish People and the State of Israel.

In honor of this event, Yoram Ettinger, a retired Israeli ambassador and an expert on the US and the Middle East, and "Boomerang – Fighting for Israel" have created a unique project titled "1620-2020 The 400th Anniversary of the US - Israel Nexus."

This comprehensive documentary series will include nine videos, which will constitute an in-depth documentation that hasn't been done before.