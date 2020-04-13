Poll gives 40 seats to Likud, 8 to Yamina

Right-leaning bloc leaps to 64 seats, while Labor Party does not pass electoral threshold. Yamina strengthens by two seats.

A survey by the Midgam Institute published on Channel 12 News this evening shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 40 and Blue and White 19.

The Joint Arab List receives 15 seats and Yesh Atid 10.

Shas wins 9 seats, Yamina 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beyteinu 7, and Meretz 5.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, and Otzma Yehudit did not pass the electoral threshold.

The Right-leaning bloc would receive 64 seats in this scenario and the Left bloc 34.

When asked whether they are satisfied or dissatisfied with the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, 15% answered that they were very satisfied and 49% satisfied for a total of 64% satisfied.

20% said they were dissatisfied and 13% said that they were very dissatisfied with Netanyahu's way of managing the crisis.