Gantz to Netanyahu: This is the moment of truth

Blue and White leader says he did not want to break up Blue and White, but coronavirus crisis left him with no choice but to pursue unity.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz delivered a statement on Monday about the need for the establishment of a unity government.

"Anyone who considers himself a leader of this country and this nation must prove at all times that it can stand as a steel wall against all pressure and threat. A little over a year ago, I entered public life and, together with mypartners, established the greatest political power in the last decade. They gave me the backing to do what our state needs, and not fold in the face of pressures, condemnations and threats,” Gantz said.

He said that "after the last elections, a new emergency was created, and we faced two options: to drag Israel into a fourth election or to set up a national emergency government. I chose to follow a path to form a government while taking personal and political risks. I didn't want Blue and White to fall apart, but I didn't fliinch when my colleagues did and went ahead."

"The emergency has forced us all to recalculate. Netanyahu realized he needed my help in dealing with the crisis. We are in a tough war, the number of dead is increasing and reaching huge proportions. At this hour, no one will preach to me about politics and rebuke me for choosing our citizens," said Gantz.

He said, "A few days ago, Netanyahu and I reached a decent conclusion, a conclusion that provides a fair distribution of the huge burden facing the emergency government. We have reached the summaries. I hope and insist that we exercise them for the benefit of Israel's citizens. A strong leader is tested in the ability to lead and not to be lead. Netanyahu, we have reached the moment of truth. History will not forgive those who flee. The citizens expect us to make tough decisions, they expect us to decide that we are loyal to the state and its citizens first of all."