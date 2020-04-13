Hendel and Hauser to PM: 'Sign unity - get our support'

Knesset Members send message to PM that if he leads unity government, they will support him in legal issues led by Blue and White.

Knesset Members Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser conveyed a message to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stating that if he enters a unity government, they will support his views in any dispute with Blue and White over legal issues.

In a meeting with Judea and Samaria Council leaders, Hendel pledged that, should there be no consensus on issues related to the Justice Department, he and MK Tzvi Hauser will support Prime Minister Netanyahu's position to find the way to form a government and prevent a fourth election.

Three heads of the Judea and Samaria authorities, Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan, Binyamin Council head Yisrael Gantz, and Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Council head David Alahiani met with MK Hendel on Monday.

At the end of the meeting, the three issued an official statement: "In the last few days, and especially tonight and today, we have held talks with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister Yariv Levin, MK Benny Gantz, MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvika Hauser and we also met with Yoaz Hendel today, to find the way to form a government in Israel. We are strengthening the Prime Minister's demand for sovereignty to be applied throughout the settlement areas in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

"At the meeting, MK Yoaz Hendel said that in the event of disagreements on appointing judges, he would support the Prime Minister's position, so we hope this statement will help and will be key to forming a government. The gaps are minimal and there are solutions for forming a government. We call on all sides to form a government today to extradite Israel from the coronavirus, to restore the economy, and to ensure sovereignty in all settlements in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley," the three said.

MK Yoaz Hendel said in response, "We will oppose any violation of the rule of law and democracy. We support Blue and White's position en route to a unity government. And we're for any compromise that can be found for unity."