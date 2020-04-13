World's oldest Jew passes away at 106 from coronavirus complications

Chaim Goldberg of Vladivostok, Russia, was a WW2 veteran

Arutz Sheva staff ,

Chaim Goldberg with Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar
Mevaser Tov, Moscow

Chaim Goldberg, who was the world’s oldest living Jew, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 106 from complications of the coronavirus. He was a resident of Vladivostok, a city in eastern Russia.

Goldberg was also one of the oldest living veterans of the Second World War, having driven a tank in the Russian army and fought against the Nazis.

In recent years, Goldberg participated in a number of events in the Chabad synagogue in Vladivostok, organized by the city’s rabbi, Chabad emissary Harav Shimon Varakin.

