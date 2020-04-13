Gantz and Ashkenazi's threat

Blue and White leaders make clear to Likud: If no agreement by Monday night, the legislation against Netanyahu will be advanced.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and senior party member MK Gabi Ashkenazi have decided to vigorously push forward with the legislation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if a coalition agreement on a unity government is not signed by midnight on Monday.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that Gantz, who currently serves as Knesset Speaker, intends to extend the duration of the Knesset's activities and use this time period to enact the law stipulating that a Knesset member who has been indicted cannot form a government.

If an agreement is not reached by midnight on Monday, Gantz's mandate for assembling the government will expire and the 21-day period in which the mandate passes to the Knesset will begin.

The agreement between the Likud and Blue and White has been delayed due to a concern in the Likud that, after Netanyahu reaches an agreement with Gantz, the Supreme Court will determine that Netanyahu is prevented from forming a government. In such a situation, Gantz will automatically receive the baton for a full term as Prime Minister and the Likud will be unable to do anything about it - because Gantz and Netanyahu will be sworn in together as prime ministers.

In order to solve the problem, Likud is trying to add a clause to the coalition agreement whereby if there is legal intervention in Netanyahu's ability to serve as Prime Minister - the Knesset will dissolve and go to another election round.