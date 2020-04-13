Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogizes former Chief Rabbi who passed away at age 79 after contracting coronavirus.

I am in deep pain – together with the entire nation of Israel – over the passing of the former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron.

I send my deepest condolences to his distinguished family and many students.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron was an important link in the chain of Torah teaching of Sephardic scholars. His exceptional proficiency in Jewish holy and literary sources combined with his noble characteristics. He was endowed with pleasantness and warmly welcomed every person.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron served as a guide for all the Jewish communities, in Israel and in the world. I met him many times and was always impressed by his warm personality. For him, the teachings of Israel were considered life lessons. His essence was intelligence, tolerance and love for the people and the state.

Unfortunately, Rabbi Bakshi Doron was infected with the coronavirus and doctors' efforts to save him were unsuccessful. His memory we will continue to be engraved in the heart of our people.