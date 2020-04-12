Renowned physician: Trump's 'medicine of choice' works with zinc

A well-known American doctor says hydroxychloroquine may work well only in tandem with zinc.

Dr. Eric Berg quoted observations made by Dr. Anthony Cardillo, who recounted his success in significantly improving the medical conditions of coronavirus patients after giving them anti-malaria medication (hydroxychloroquine) along with the zinc supplement.

According to Dr. Berg, the anti-malarial medication allows zinc to infiltrate cells and prevent the coronavirus from multiplying.

He emphasized that the drug should not be taken by healthy individuals or with the absence of a doctor's prescription. He also noted that many coronavirus patients had been observed to have zinc deficiencies.