

Live: Priestly blessing at Western Wall Traditional priestly blessing during Pesach takes place in a limited format in accordance with instructions. US ambassador participating. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Western Wall plaza cordoned off for small prayer groups The traditional priestly blessing as part of Hol Hamo'ed morning prayers takes place Sunday at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. Schedule: 8:30 - Shaharit 8:55 - Amida 9:05 - Priestly blessing for Shaharit 9:40 - Mussaf Amida 9:55 - Priestly blessing for Mussaf US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be one of the 10 worshipers at the prayer service. Despite regulations prohibiting public prayer groups, an exception was made for the Western Wall, and the rabbi of the Kotel was allowed to decide who the 10 allowed to pray at the site would be.





