53-year-old mother of 9 dies of coronavirus

Mazal Dalel, a 53-year-old mother of nine, died of coronavirus on Saturday, after her condition deteriorated.

Dalel was a resident of Beit Shemesh.

According to Behadrei Haredim, she had no underlying conditions and was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Wednesday.

Rabbi Avraham Kap, commander of ZAKA Beit Shemesh, said: "This is a family which kept all the rules and guidelines. On the eve of the holiday, the mother contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized. She had no prior medical history. This is a difficult tragedy for the entire haredi community here. This was one of the founding families here."

"Even if a person has an underlying condition, it's horrible and awful. People could have lived another 50 years even with the underlying condition, and that's why you need to protect your health. Everyone thinks, 'It won't happen to me,' but you need to keep the guidelines."

Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch mourned Dalel, saying, "The pain is great, and the heart is in agony. The Beit Shemesh family is with the Dalel family and their children. We will embrace and accompany the family during these difficult times."

So far, 101 Israelis have died of coronavirus, and another 175 are on serious condition.