Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef condemns illegal holding of public prayers against health orders

Sephardic chief rabbi says those who insist on holding minyanim during current health crisis could have blood on their hands.

Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, issued a sharp ruling against the existence of prayer gatherings contrary to the Health Ministry's instructions.

Rabbi Yosef published the Halachic ruling after being asked "about doctors' instructions not to convene a minyan prayer, even when there are only ten men, and would like to know whether it is better to make a minyan while taking all precautionary rules, such as keeping two meters away from one another, covering the mouth with a mask and similar precautions.

"I have already stated and publicly stated in our opinion, according to the Sacred Torah, that there is no law in the world that can prevail over doctors' instructions and Health Ministry guidelines designed to maintain public health," Rabbi Yosef said.

"And on the contrary, every man who gives a hand to these gatherings breaches a fence and endangers the people, and it is possible that someone will be murdered by his hand, and that many prayers will not be heard, because your hand is full of blood.

Rabbi Yosef banned use of public transportation: "Regarding traveling on public transportation, even if it is in line with doctors' instructions, I say to be more stringent and not to use at all, and the wise at this time will sit alone, for our Torah is a Torah of life, and if there is a distant fear of danger to life, you take the more stringent position."

"Please don't let me down," the Chief Rabbi concluded his letter: "Please take care of yourself and your household members, and do not pray in a quorum in such times, neither during the week nor on Shabbat, enter shops as little as possible, ect., until the Lord has mercy on his creations. He humbled and says "enough" to our troubles and sends a redeemer to proclaim the salvation of the world."