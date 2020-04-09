Assailants opened fire on Israeli Police force in Rahat

Six people were arrested Thursday on suspicion of involvement in a shooting in the predominantly Bedouin city of Rahat.

The incident occurred earlier today when assailants opened fire on police. Two officers were hurt in the shooting and required medical treatment and two patrol cars were damaged.

Three of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of issuing threats on social media and another suspect was arrested for being in possession of ammunition.

Two other residents were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting.

The police issued a statement saying that "the Israeli police view the incident very seriously and are working to investigate the incident and locate the suspects involved. The increased presence in the city will continue as needed."

"In light of this, I instructed the police to work with great force to find and apprehend anyone involved in the act and bring him to justice, and soon hundreds of police began to operate together with special units that have already made dozens of arrests. Police activity will continue in Rahat with all the strength needed."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying: "The shooting that was carried out today against a police vehicle is very serious and I strongly condemn it. The State of Israel will not tolerate attacks on the police who guard our citizens. I spoke about this with the Public Security Minister and I demanded that the lawbreakers be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law."