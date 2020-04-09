Coronavirus cases rise to nearly 10,000 death toll rises to 86

The Health Ministry released its latest verified hospital map on Thursday evening. According to the data - Jerusalem and Bnei Brak continue to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Israel with 1,630 and 1,594 each, respectively.

Tel Aviv is a distant third with 415 confirmed coronavirus cases. Following are Ashkelon and Elad with 216 and 215 patients.

A five-week-old infant is hospitalized with the coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

The number of people who died from the coronavirus rose to 86 Thursday, including an 86-year-old man at the Yavneel nursing home - where three residents had already died from the virus.

Today, the number of patients rose to 9,968 166 of them are in serious condition and 121 are on ventilators. A total of 864 coronavirus patients have recovered.