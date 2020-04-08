Watch: Happy Passover from President Trump

In video message, Trump notes that this year's holiday will be different, praises the nation's unity during pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a video wishing the Jewish people a Happy Passover.

“Passover is truly the story of strength of the Jewish people and for the Jewish people. I want to wish everybody a very Happy Passover, but this year is going to be different. You won’t be sitting tightly knit together in Temple. You’ll be at your homes. You’ll be helping our country,” he said, in a reference to the coronavirus pandemic which is keeping people at home.

“We’ve seen tremendous unity as a nation, and everybody has really helped. So to all of my Jewish friends, I just want to wish you a very very Happy Passover,” added the President.

