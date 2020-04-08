Watch: Israelis sing at their balconies

Amid Passover lockdown, tens of thousands of Israelis come out to their balconies to sing together.

Amid the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus, tens of thousands of Israelis from across the country joined together in song on Wednesday night.

Videos posted to YouTube showed Israelis in different cities coming out to their balconies to sing “Ma Nishtana”, the Four Questions of the Passover Seder.

According to the regulations that came into effect on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., Israeli citizens are required to remain in their homes or at most stay within 100 meters of them until Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

