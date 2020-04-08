Liberman: Netanyahu is a false messiah

Yisrael Beytenu chairman lashes out at PM: He has nothing to do with the right. He represents the absolute, purest, most raw opportunism.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman lashed out at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, calling him a "machine of lies."

In an interview with journalist Ben Caspit which appeared in the Maariv newspaper, Liberman said, "People must understand that Netanyahu is a machine of lies. He has no remorse, agony or any qualms when lying. He does not blink."

"I am protesting against what this man is doing to the right, of which I am a part. His machine of lies is outrageous - his spins and his de-legitimization.”

"He is fully aware. He is cynical, he knows he is lying, he promises and signs agreements when he has no intention of upholding them," he said.

Liberman said he believes that the success of the predominantly Arab Joint List in recent election campaigns can be attributed to Netanyahu. "I tell you that all of their seats are written in Netanyahu's name. He enlarged them with his own hands and mouth. He is a delegitimization machine who lies without shame.”

"You have to understand something. This man, Binyamin Netanyahu, has nothing to do with the right. He represents the absolute, purest, most raw opportunism," Liberman continued. "The man is a false messiah. He is the Shabbetai Zevi of the right. Instead of revisionism, he brought opportunism."

