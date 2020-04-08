Ready for the most important Passover of your life?

Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel tells why we will remember this Passover for the rest of our lives.

This Passover has the potential to change our lives, our families, and ultimately the world. The secret patterns of redemption are encoded in the Passover story and the prophetic tradition of Judaism has guiding Lights to illuminate our path and enhance our growth.

Passover is a gift to us for every generation and our generation this year can experience it like never before.

May we be blessed to experience a full transformation from slavery to freedom and exile to redemption.

This is a MUST HEAR broadcast for Passover.