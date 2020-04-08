Three injured in Beit Shemesh fire

Family loses control over fire in traditional pre-Passover ceremony, is evacuated to hospitals.

Three people were injured when they lost control of a fire in their yard.

The family, which lives in Beit Shemesh, was burning their hametz (leavened bread) before the holiday of Passover.

The father, 45, was seriously injured, and the mother, 40, was lightly to moderately injured. A 12-year-old girl suffered light injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah paramedics provided medical care to the family and transferred them to Tel Hashomer Hospital and Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

MDA paramedic Dvir Marciano said: "The firefighters evacuated the family members and brought them to us, suffering burns and showing signs of smoke inhalation. We provided advanced medical care and transferred them in a mobile intensive care unit and MDA ambulances to the hospitals."

