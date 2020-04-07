37-year-old man dies of coronavirus

Death total from coronavirus rises to 61 as younger man with severe background illnesses succumbs to the disease.

A 37-year-old man died of the coronavirus at the Sharon hospital. He had several severe background illnesses.

This brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus in Israel to 61.

The number of corona patients in Israel stands at 9,006. 237 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 113 of whom are on ventilators The condition of 181 patients is moderate and the condition of the rest is mild. 683 patients have recovered from the virus and were released from the hospital.

The government has initiated a general closure on Israeli cities beginning tonight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus over Passover.

The new lockdown, announced Monday evening, will not allow citizens to leave their towns. It will go into effect at 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, and remain in effect until 6:00a.m. on Friday morning. Exceptions will be made for the purchase of food, medicine, or other essential items, and for essential services, if they cannot be received in the town. Jerusalem will be divided into quarters.

The guidelines also state that from 8:00p.m. on Tuesday until 8:00a.m. on Sunday, there will be no public transportation, including international flights. International passenger flights will be allowed to operate only with prior approval from the Transportation and Interior ministries. Private group transportation will be permissible only in accordance with the guidelines, and taxis will operate according to the guidelines and only for essential needs.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 8, at 3:00p.m., purchase of food will also be forbidden. The government emphasized that citizens are required to spend the Passover holiday in the homes in which they live. This ban will be in place until April 9, at 7:00a.m.

These guidelines will not apply in towns in which the majority of the population is not Jewish. Citizens of all religions will be permitted to purchase food until Wednesday, April 8, at 3:00p.m.