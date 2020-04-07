Passover preparations in the IDF

Hundreds of soldiers recruited to take the place of the reservists who usually prepare for Passover on the bases.

A week after Passover last year, the IDF Kashrut Branch already began its preparations for Passover 2020. However, once the extent of the coronavirus crisis became clear, the IDF began to adapt its plans to the current situation.

With soldiers confined to their bases for extended periods, orders from catering companies have been significantly increased and the IDF has purchased many times more food than usual, of a far greater variety. However, not only food was missing, but also people.

Rabbi Gil Gilad is the head of the IDF’s Kashrut (kosher) Branch. “Due to the epidemic, we realized we were going to face an unusual challenge due to the absence of the reservists, who are usually the ones who take care of the special Passover preparations on the military bases, kashering the kitchens to make them permissible for use on the festival, and planning the seders too. The solution we found was to train hundreds of soldiers to do all this work instead.”

On Monday afternoon, these soldiers along with officers from the military rabbinate kashered all the base kitchens, including the pots and utensils, with the help of pre-recorded videos giving clear instructions.

And what about the seders themselves? What will an IDF Seder look like this year, adhering to Health Ministry guidelines?

“What we want is for everyone to eat together, according to the regulations,” says Gilad. “This means two or three soldiers at each table – but other than that, they won’t feel the difference between this year and any other year, even though behind the scenes, a lot of effort has been expended to make it all happen.”

What about the soldiers who are on duty in Bnei Brak?

“The military rabbinate has accounted for them too,” Gilad assures us. “Every year, we prepare thousands of special Seder packs which are designed for four soldiers per pack, including haggadahs (the book used for the sder). These are usually used for soldiers on guard duty, and this year, they’ll be a solution for many others too.”

Rabbi Gilad adds that in advance of Passover next year, a digitalized kosher guide will be created, to enhance the IDF's kashrut system, and in order to be prepared for any other crisis that might arise.

“I have the greatest admiration for all the staff of the IDF involved in this tremendous project and in meeting the challenges the situation presents, in the best possible way,” he concludes.