Number of coronavirus deaths rises to 60

A 95-year-old coronavirus patient passed away Tuesday morning at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, becoming Israel's 60th person to die from coronavirus.

She suffered from underlying conditions.

Another patient, an 80-year-old man, died at Hasharon Medical Center. He, too, suffered from underlying conditions, and he was on a ventilator for several weeks before passing away.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health updates that the number of coronavirus patients in Israel is 9,006 people. Of those, 237 are in serious condition, and 113 are on ventilators.

Another 181 coronavirus patients are in moderate condition, and 683 have recovered.