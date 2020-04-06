Coronavirus: 57 dead, 8,904 known infected

Death toll from coronavirus in Israel rises to 57, while number of diagnosed patients is 8,904.

The Health Ministry announced Monday that the death toll from coronavirus in Israel has risen to 57.

Also, the number of known infected has also risen to 8,904. The condition of 140 is difficult to define, of which 109 need ventilation. 197 patients are in moderate condition and the remainder are in mild condition. 670 of patients completely recovered and were released to their homes.

The government is preparing to impose new restrictions on Israeli residents in preparation for the Passover Seder, due to concerns that family gatherings will increase infection by coronavirus.

According to the proposal, a form of curfew will be instituted on Seder Eve. A person will not be allowed more than 100 meters from home, but no curfew or complete closure will be imposed. In addition, the ministers intend to discuss a proposal for strengthening forces that enforce restrictions on cities with the highest morbidity rates.