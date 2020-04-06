Unity talks suspended

Blue and White says Likud seeks to renegotiate judicial issues after the sides had already reached an agreement on them.

Unity negotiations between the Blue and White and Likud parties were halted Monday evening, several hours after reports leaked detailing an agreement between the two sides.

Sources in the Blue and White party said that after reaching understandings on all issues, the Likud sought to re-examine the operation of the Judiciary Committee.

"As a result, the negotiations have been stopped. We will not allow any change in the functioning of the Judiciary Committee and the resulting damage to democracy," the party said.

Earlier, Journalist Amit Segal of Channel 12 News published the unity agreement between the Likud and Blue and White parties.

Under the agreement, the application of sovereignty in of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley will be promoted within two and a half months, following a "consultation" with MK Benny Gantz and if the American government consents to the move.

In addition, MK Yuli Edelstein will not return to the position of Knesset Speaker. It was also decided that Minister Yariv Levin will be replaced.

The Blue and White Party will be able to choose between the Foreign Ministry and the Education Ministry and will receive half of the 30 ministerial positions. Following the end of the coronavirus crisis, the government will expand by four ministers.

Likud officials said that "the apparent agreement on the issue of sovereignty that after a short time, Netanyahu will be able to bring the sovereignty to the vote in government - is a great achievement for the party."

"Netanyahu will have to consult with Gantz and gain American support, but not beyond that," the the sources told Kan 11.