'Netanyahu pledged to promote sovereignty in coming months'

Yesha Council Chairman speaks on phone with PM Netanyahu on reports of progress in formation of unity government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani on Monday to update him on the understandings which have been made with the Blue and White party on the formation of an emergency unity government.

Elhayani said following the call: "I thank the prime minister who called and made it clear that he would not allow the opportunity for sovereignty to pass and I trust that he is determined to advance the issue in the coming months."

"I thank the prime minister for his activities throughout the period to bring sovereignty up during the next government as well, and I am sure that we will soon see a government which will act for the benefit of all of Israel and to address the challenges we face," the chairman of the Yesha Council added.

Before his conversation with the prime minister, Elhayani condemned the reported wording of the agreement between the Likud and Blue and White.

"We oppose the proposed wording that calls for dialogue with the international community to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. This is a Blue and White trap."

"The international community that didn't recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will recognize sovereignty? We demand that the Prime Minister and the parties not sign such a text. This is a death sentence for the dream of sovereignty," he said.